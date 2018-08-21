A 10-year-old from Redbridge in north-east London has written and published a book for children about environmental issues.

Henry Newman began writing Lark The Shark when he was just seven years old, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, after being inspired by a project at school about water pollution.

His book features a shark that cleans litter from the ocean, as he revealed when BBC London met him at his school with his co-author and mum, Natalie.