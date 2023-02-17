A day in the life of a busy GP in east London

A GP in east London says surgeries across the capital are experiencing significant and growing strain with declining GP numbers, rising demand and struggles to recruit and retain staff - all these have a knock-on effect on patients.

Staff have been at the forefront of the NHS's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, delivering vaccines while maintaining non-Covid care for patients throughout.

We spent the day with Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah at St Andrew’s Health Centre, in Bromley-by-Bow, who says he is busier than he’s ever been.

Video by Rob Taylor.