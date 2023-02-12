London schoolchildren play in NFL event in Vegas

Ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl final in Arizona, youngsters from a school in west London won the opportunity to fly to the US to compete in an American football competition.

The trip was the prize for having won the UK Championship and is part of efforts by the NFL to tap into upcoming talent in the UK.

Schoolchildren from London's Little Ealing Primary School took part in the flag tournament as well having the opportunity to test their wingspan against London-born NFL player Efe Obada.