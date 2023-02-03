Woman hits neighbour with cement thrown over fence

After a long and bitter feud between neighbours that has resulted in multiple court cases, a judge has been shown a video of a woman hurling wet cement and rocks over a fence.

Stratford Magistrates' Court was shown a sequence of CCTV clips from 24 October 2020, in which Joanne Shreeves could also be seen spraying CCTV cameras with a hosepipe and cutting her neighbour's chicken wire above the fence.

Another video showed Shreeves, who denies harassment and criminal damage, bashing her neighbour's trellis with a broom and causing a ladder to clatter into a flowerbed.

In one clip, her mother can be heard shouting "get in!" - seemingly at Ms Shreeves, who is from Chingford in east London.

A previous hearing was shown a video of Ms Shreeves - whose father is the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Peter - shouting expletives at her neighbours.