Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed.

Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.

She said being overworked, low pay and staff retention were her main reasons for striking.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "With talks ongoing on a range of issues, including around future pay, workload, behaviour and recruitment and retention, it is clear that strikes are not being used as a last resort.

"I have been clear today that unions do not need to strike to meet with me.

"I also reiterated my call to union leaders to ask their members to let head teachers know if they intend to strike, helping schools to minimise the impact on children."