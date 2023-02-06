From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home!

Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station.

After being spotted by Tube drivers, the team at Pimlico spent about two weeks trying to rescue Mr Jingles.

The station's customer services manager, David Nobbs, said he and a small group of local residents made it their priority to get him to safety after he heard it meowing at night.

Video by Olivia Demetriades.