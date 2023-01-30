The Met Police has released CCTV footage of a man who has been missing for over a week, after growing concerns that he may have come to harm.

Nathan Cole, 32, from Notting Hill was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, east London, at 23:17 GMT on Saturday 21 January.

Detectives said Mr Cole boarded a 158 bus in the direction of Chingford, and got off outside Walthamstow Academy at 22:55.

He was then picked up on residential CCTV walking along Billet Road around ten minutes later, before being spotted on Banbury Road.

Officers are calling for those with information to come forward.