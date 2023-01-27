Cervical cancer: 'A smear test saved my life'

A young mother is urging women to go for their smear test when called after an analysis found less than two-thirds of women in the capital were up to date with their screening.

Gemma Patten, 37, from Barnet in north London, had surgery to remove part of her cervix and vagina, as well as chemotherapy, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

figures show that London lags behind the rest of England for cervical cancer screening, with rates falling below 50% in some boroughs.

Women should have a cervical smear test every three and a half years if they are between 25 and 49, and every five and a half years if aged between 50 and 64.

