Two men have been found guilty of strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong.

Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin.

Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, north-west London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28, were convicted of murder.

Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, of the Met Police, said it was "despicable, callous crime" driven by greed.