St Bartholomew's Hospital in London's Smithfield is the oldest working hospital in the UK and is celebrating its 900th anniversary in 2023.

To mark the milestone, London-based artist Adam Dant has sketched the stories of 900 people connected with the hospital into one hyper-detailed map.

Will Palin, chief executive of Barts Heritage, said the map contained stories "as told by the people of Barts and those across the capital whose lives have been touched by the famous institution, together with tales uncovered from hospital archives".

"Adam’s unique eye and ear for the curious, the humorous and the tragic will bring to life 900 years of Barts history in all its beautiful and occasionally bloody glory," he added.