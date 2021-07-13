Lewis Hamilton has highlighted that "the difference in race" was one of the biggest obstacles he faced while trying to break into professional motor racing.

In the BBC One documentary series, We Are England, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion spoke about the barriers that can stand in the way of new drivers.

In 2021 Hamilton's non-profit organisation, the Hamilton Commission, estimated the proportion of black people in Formula 1 to be less than 1%.

Hamilton said: "There’s a lack of diversity through the top of big organisations and companies, all the way down. There’s very little black leadership."

Teenage drivers, who started out racing go-karts while still in primary school, were invited to speak to Hamilton at the Mercedes Formula 1 team's HQ, as they graduate to professional racing in cars.

