When 13-year-old Yasmina took up riding two years ago, her main motivation was as therapy to strengthen her back and hopefully avoid a back operation.

The teenager from Catford, south-east London, has Friedreich's ataxia, a condition that progressively damages the nervous system, and lost the ability to walk unaided when lockdown hit meaning her physio services were paused.

When restrictions were lifted she took up horse riding as a form of therapy to strengthen her muscles. As a result her back operation was no longer necessary.

Yasmina also grew a love for horse riding and she's now hoping to compete in dressage in the 2028 Paralympics.