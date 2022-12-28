A chant delivered for decades on the terraces of Millwall football club goes: "No-one likes, no-one likes us, no-one likes us. We don't care."

But Kelly Webster knows that is not true. The club and its fans do care - especially now when the soaring cost of living is making life so hard for those who live in the neighbourhood.

Kelly started the on-site food bank which is stocked in part by donations brought by supporters on match days.

"There's so many people in the community that need help, and we're there for them", Kelly says.