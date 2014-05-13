Like any six-year-old, Alfonso loves his toys but play has taken on a different meaning since he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia two-and-a-half years ago.

A big part of his hospital experience is the play area and the NHS play technicians. They support the young patients, playing games and interacting with toys with them.

The toys and technology for children's play at Kingston Hospital has been donated by Starlight. The charity is fundraising to provide more play resources to children's wards across the country.

Their Christmas appeal aims to raise £400,000 to bring play to every seriously ill child who needs it. The charity estimates there will be over 1.3 million A&E and hospital admissions for under 18s in England this December alone.