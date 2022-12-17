The job that brought Sir Trevor McDonald to Britain

To mark the 90th anniversary of the BBC World Service, we trace the development of the BBC Caribbean Service.

Its beginnings go back to the early 1940s when the BBC’s first black producer, Una Marson, was employed.

In 1969, one of the UK’s best known newsreaders, Sir Trevor McDonald, left Trinidad to join the BBC Caribbean Service as a producer. He reflects on its legacy.

