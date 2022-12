Two teenage boys had to be rescued when a "reverse bungee" ride failed at Winter Wonderland in London, leaving them suspended in the air in a cage.

The teenagers were on the ride at Hyde Park on Wednesday evening, when the Met Police said the incident occurred.

The amusement park industry's own regulatory safety scheme said there was a "technical issue" with a gear-box.

Winter Wonderland said both boys had been "safely" escorted off the ride.