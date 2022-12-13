A woman from south London with restricted growth says she wants to inspire others after she became the first woman in the world with the rare, recessive condition Bruck syndrome to give birth to a healthy baby.

Hira Ahmad, 28, gave birth to baby girl Dua in January at London's St George’s Hospital.

The condition is associated with both brittle bone disease and arthrogryposis, causing joint stiffness, and fewer than 50 people in the world have it.

During her pregnancy, Hira had regular hospital appointments and foetal testing to check if her baby would have brittle bone disease, of which there was a 50% chance. Test confirmed Dua did not have the condition.

Hira says she is extremely positive about her experience and wants to share it to inspire others who have conditions similar to hers.