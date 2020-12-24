Charles Dickens Museum gets dressed for Christmas

The spirits that lurk within the Christmas stories of author Charles Dickens are to be summoned this Christmas in what was his London home, now the Charles Dickens Museum.

As 48 Doughty Street is dressed for a Victorian Christmas, new exhibition To Be Read At Dusk: Dickens, Ghosts and the Supernatural celebrates the stories that remain an essential element of the modern-day Christmas, almost 200 years after they were written.

The exhibition runs until 5 March.