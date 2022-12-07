Moroccan fans in London celebrated a historic win after seeing the North African team reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Flares were lit on Edgware Road and large crowds gathered at Piccadilly Circus after Morocco defeated Spain on penalties on Tuesday, sparking large celebrations.

Videos show delighted supporters spilling out on to the streets of the capital draped in Morocco flags. Some beeped car horns while others were seen dancing while holding red flares - the colour of the country's flag.