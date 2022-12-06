Imperial College London is using virtual reality (VR) as part of their curriculum to train future doctors.

Medical students wear the headsets to immerse themselves in emergency situations like cardiac arrests or asthma attacks and have to make life or death decisions.

These experiences can often be difficult for trainee medics to come across before their first real-life shift in a hospital.

The university hopes this will help students begin their career with greater experience of dealing with a patient who becomes very unwell.