Leena’s ex-boyfriend began a sustained campaign of stalking, abuse and harassment after their relationship broke down in 2021.

In addition to calling and texting her, he threatened to burn down her home.

Anhar Hussain was caught after the Metropolitan Police intervened using new software which can quickly examine the contents of a mobile device.

Only 6% of reported stalking cases across England and Wales end up in charges being brought, according to police data - something Met Police detectives want to improve on.

Det Supt Lewis Basford said: “Whilst it’s pivotal to equip and enable our officers with the right tools, the use of this software in public protection cases such as stalking and harassment has significantly reduced the time to investigate and present cases to the Crown Prosecution Service for charging decisions.”

Story by Sonja Jessup