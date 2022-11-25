A report has found that London's fire service is "institutionally misogynist and racist".

The review, written by the former Chief Crown Prosecutor for north-west England, Nazir Afzal, concluded that women were "sexually taunted constantly", including one who received video calls from a man exposing his genitalia.

Talking to the BBC, Mr Afzal said the report was "grim reading ... to the point that I am now saying the London Fire Brigade is institutionally misogynist. This is a first."