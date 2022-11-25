A critically endangered gorilla has travelled to London Zoo on a first-class flight from Tenerife.

The 18-year-old 193kg silverback named Kiburi was delivered by DHL Express for an international breeding programme.

Kiburi, who travelled from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife, made a 1,903-mile door-to-door journey - travelling in a custom-built crate supported by a team of zookeepers, aircraft engineers, cargo handlers, security teams, pilots and drivers.