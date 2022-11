Sir Andy Murray is more used to Centre Court at Wimbledon than the central atrium of the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, west London.

But he and his brother, Jamie Murray, came down for a knock-up with the UK's number one padel player in the women's game, Tia Norton, to try out the racquet craze.

For the two-time Wimbledon champion padel, one of the UK's fastest-growing sports, is a great way to get young people into tennis.