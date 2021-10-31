‘I can’t afford a London home so I made a mini one'

Like many people in London, Hannah Lemon dreams of owning her own home but cannot afford to buy one.

Instead, she has built herself a miniature version of her dream home - with delicate houseplants and even a bathtub.

Since lockdown, Hannah has been a full-time miniaturist, working from the dining table of her north London rented flat.

She has made 12 rooms for both personal and commissioned projects, and about 200 tiny plants.

Hannah hopes that she will one day have a full-sized home of her own where she can create her miniature artworks.