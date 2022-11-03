Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures.

More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness.

Olena, from south-east Ukraine, was housed by a sponsor in a hotel, but when the sponsor could no longer afford to continue, she was referred to Hounslow Council for emergency accommodation.

She was placed in a private flat, rented by the council, but was forced to share a room and double bed with someone she did not know and the flat had multiple issues, including mould, damp and even an exposed hole in the wall.

Since we filmed with Olena last week, Hounslow Council says it has rehomed her.

Councillor Sue Sampson, cabinet member for housing management and homelessness, said: “We were extremely concerned to hear about the living conditions and, after carrying out an unannounced inspection, immediately moved Olena to different accommodation.

"We will be working with an interpreter to help us talk to Olena about her longer-term housing. We know this has been very frustrating and we are sorry for any distress caused."

Story by Paul Murphy-Kasp, filmed by Rob Taylor & Povilas Balsys