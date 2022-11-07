'I learnt how to channel my addiction into art'
A former homeless drug addict has turned his life around and is now an up-and-coming graffiti pop artist hosting an exhibition in an east London gallery.
Opake, also known as Ed Worley, was recently offered a lucrative contract by a top gallery, but he turned the offer down and chose Quantus Gallery, where he decided to host a homeless breakfast with Centrepoint.
His exhibition, "Sanity Through Repetition", follows the influences of his personal journey through addiction.
It is running until 19 November.
Video journalist: Olivia Demetriades