'I learnt how to channel my addiction into art'

A former homeless drug addict has turned his life around and is now an up-and-coming graffiti pop artist hosting an exhibition in an east London gallery.

Opake, also known as Ed Worley, was recently offered a lucrative contract by a top gallery, but he turned the offer down and chose Quantus Gallery, where he decided to host a homeless breakfast with Centrepoint.

His exhibition, "Sanity Through Repetition", follows the influences of his personal journey through addiction.

It is running until 19 November.

Video journalist: Olivia Demetriades