A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it.

Bodycam footage of the moment she was arrested has been released by police following her conviction.