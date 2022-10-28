Night workers at the UK's largest wholesale market have told of how their work is the "heart and lungs" for providing fruit and vegetables to London.

More than 2,000 night workers at New Covent Garden Market in Nine Elms serve everyone from Michelin-starred chefs to prison kitchens, producing an annual turnover of £650m.

"If you live in London and you dine out, you will have come across our produce," market trader Vernon Mascarenhas said.

Film by Ben Moore, Eric Anderson, Carrie Slinn and Kristian Harris

We Are England explores real stories from across the country every Friday at 19:30 on BBC One. You can watch the latest full episode on Friday 28 October on BBC One HD and BBC One in London, the South and South East. The full series is available on iPlayer.