A man who has lost 80% of his sight is paddling the entire length of the River Thames in a kayak to raise money for charity.

Richard Simpson, from Greenwich in south-east London, was registered blind in 2019 and said he wanted to complete the challenge before he loses his sight completely.

The 61-year-old, who is raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, has been camping by locks along the route and has almost completed the 215-mile (346km) journey.

"All those people who said, 'no you can't do it on your own', well, you're wrong," Mr Simpson added.