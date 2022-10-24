The latest station on the Elizabeth line has finally opened to the public after a much-anticipated wait.

The new step-free station at Bond Street hopes to "relieve congestion at Oxford Circus and make the area more accessible", Transport for London (TfL) said.

It can accommodate about 140,000 people a day, with entrances at Hanover Square and Davies Street.

The Elizabeth line became operational in May but trains did not stop at Bond Street due to building work delays.

Train services will run every five minutes to begin with and although there will be no service on Sunday 30 October, from Sunday 6 November trains will run every three to four minutes, seven days a week.

BBC London spoke to some passengers who revealed what they thought of the new station.