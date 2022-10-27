The bus driver risking his life in Ukraine

A 25-year-old London bus driver has spent the past seven months risking his life to help people in Ukraine.

Arthur Smith, from Battersea, ferried medical supplies to the front line and transported injured people out of occupied zones.

His idea to go and help went viral and led to hundreds of volunteers joining a convoy from the UK to Ukraine.

Arthur’s team ended up transporting 14,000 people to safety, delivering 95 tonnes of medical supplies and 112 tonnes of food.

He’s now returned to work but hopes to get back out to Ukraine soon.