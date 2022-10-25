An animal welfare charity is urging Londoners not to abandon their pets after seeing a sharp increase in the number of cats and dogs being left on their doorstop.

Mayhew, which is based in Harlesden, north-west London, said it was nearing full capacity and was adapting other areas to accommodate a sharp rise in pets being handed over to them due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The RSPCA reported the number of people abandoning animals had increased 25% since the same period last year.

Colin Orthuthai-Hughs, a user of the charity, said he was not willing to let go of his three-year-old cat Molly.

The 45-year-old described situations where he has prioritised feeding her over himself, saying there are occasions where he goes hungry in order to buy cat food.