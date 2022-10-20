Living in an empty building - such as an old office, school or a church - as a property guardian has been a way of finding a place to live in the capital at a reduced rate.

Property guardians do not have the same rights as normal tenants but do get to pay less than the market rate.

Charley Hullah, 29, from south London, has lived in five empty properties over the past nine years.

He says he's seen both the demand for these properties, and the prices, go up, as other renters seek cheaper options in London.

The Property Guardian Providers Association says it expects the number of people who want to become guardians to increase by more than 50% to 50,000 this year.