On Monday, Bond Street will become the final station to open on the Elizabeth line, following a series of delays.

Train services will run every five minutes to begin with and the station will be able to accommodate nearly 140,000 people a day, contributing to an overall station capacity of 225,000 across the Jubilee, Central and Elizabeth lines.

The station will also have step-free access, making it more accessible.

There will be no service on Sunday 30 October, but from Sunday 6 November trains will run every three to four minutes, seven days a week.