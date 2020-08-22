Competition for properties in London has been driving up the cost of renting in the capital.

Figures from Rightmove show that demand on the site for new rental homes has risen by 14% in London over the past year, while the number of properties available has dropped by 35%.

Rowan Salama, an interior designer from west London, thought she could find the perfect place to live in 10 days, but when she discovered the realities of renting in London she started to upload her viewings on TikTok.

Her ups and downs finding a flat attracted a great deal of interest on social media.