Riders from Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, have been given an opportunity to learn horse stunts from a Hollywood stunt team.

The Ebony members toured the Devil's Horsemen's yard, workshops and carriage stores and met some of the horses who have starred in productions such as Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones.

It is part of an initiative to inform young people of the range of career options open to them within the equestrian sector and provide them with practical experience.

The Devil’s Horsemen, based in Milton Keynes, have spent 30 years providing horses and carriages for blockbuster movies and award-winning TV series.