With rising knife crime rates in London, a preventative educational project goes out and teaches basic bleed control skills to people in the capital to help save lives.

YourStance helps young people make informed decisions when faced with an emergency by teaching lifesaving skills, including using every day items like a belt, sanitary pads, shoelaces or a jumper.

Paediatric sister in A&E at the Royal London hospital, Ana Waddington is the project's founder and has experience of serious youth violence and adolescent care.

She showed BBC London's political correspondent Karl Mercer what to do if you find yourself in a situation where you might need to save a life.