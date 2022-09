The children of two people supported by the Rennie Grove Hospice will run the London Marathon this year.

George Glenister is running his first marathon for his father, Clive, who died of prostate cancer in 2020, while Elaine Starborg is running in memory of her mother, Marie.

With no Covid restrictions in place, friends, family and strangers can cheer runners on the 26.2-mile route.

The London Marathon takes place on 2 October.