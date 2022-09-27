Thousands of floral tributes and Paddington Bears left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in London's Green Park and Hyde Park are beginning to be cleared away.

Staff and volunteers are loading horse-drawn carts with the decaying flowers, which are taken to Kensington Gardens to be composted.

This will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies across the Royal Parks.

It is not known yet what will be done with mourners' written tributes to the Queen, which were also left in Her Majesty's memory.