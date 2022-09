A man from Putney is in the process of finding out if he has broken a Guinness World Record for the shortest time taken to catch a fish in every district of London.

In just 10 weeks, 30-year-old Joe Murfitt has caught 32 fish. He releases each one that he catches.

The current record, which stands at a year, was set in 2018.

BBC London filmed with Joe just before his final catch.