On 16 June 2017, the Queen and Prince William visited the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire.

During the visit, Her Majesty spoke to survivors, relatives of those who died, as well as volunteers and emergency services workers.

Hamid Ali Jafari lost his father in the fire and says the Queen's visit gave people back their dignity.

"She showed up, you know. She listened to us, gave us respect. It gave dignity to my father and the 72 people who died in Grenfell," he said.