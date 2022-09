Margaret Tyler owns over 13,000 pieces of royal memorabilia and has been a huge fan of the Queen and the Royal Family since she was a child.

She's followed the Queen's reign since her coronation in 1953 and was saddened when Her Majesty died on 8 September.

Margaret met her four times and remembers how the Queen went out of her way to speak to her and other people during a royal visit to Harrow.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp