A runner from London is creating "animal art" using GPS to raise money for charity.

After breaking his toe in 2018, Jeric Yuen was unable to run for about four months - which he said left him devastated - but this enforced break inspired him to help others keep active.

Jeric, from Deptford, decided to create running routes that, when depicted on a map, are in the shape of different animals.

He now organises group running events on his animal-inspired routes and uses these to raise money for Spinal Research.