Mourners wishing to pay their final respects to the Queen have been warned to expect long queues.

Large crowds are expected and there are warnings those wanting to take part in the historic occasion may have to wait for hours, or even overnight.

The lying-in-state begins at 17:00 BST on Wednesday and will last until 06:30 on Monday 19 September - the day of the Queen's funeral. It will be open 24 hours a day between those times.

People will face airport-style security and tight restrictions on what they can bring with them.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp and Wendy Hurrell