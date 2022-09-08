A terminally ill mother says she must choose between paying for a funeral and heating her home.

Kelly Casey, 38, from Hackney in east London, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2015. She has also seen her energy bills rise 80% to more than £3,500.

She regularly travels to the nearby St Joseph's Hospice which will give her end of life care.

Ms Casey said she faces the choice of paying her bills or putting the money aside for her funeral.