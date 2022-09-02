A small London-based charity which focuses on mentoring primary school children says it's seen a huge rise in demand for its services.

The Kids Network was started four years ago to help families in need and initially provided mentors for 30 children.

However, since Covid and the spike in the cost of living, the number of families it helps has risen to 600 and it expects demand for its services to continue to rise.

Single mother Teesha works full-time but is unable to put aside any money for the winter. She is forced to use a food bank twice a month and says it's had a huge impact on her mental health.

As a result her son LJ has been seeing a mentor from The Kids Network so she can focus on getting her family through these tough times.

