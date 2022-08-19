A family saw water pouring through the ceiling of their south London home in heavy rain earlier this week, as a housing association had not fixed their roof.

Nawal Musa described how she went from "leak to leak" to catch water in buckets, but they quickly overflowed.

The roof of the Kennington property was first damaged in Storm Eunice in February and the matter was then reported, Ms Musa said.

The housing association Notting Hill Genesis said it had fixed a gutter and would carry out more repairs urgently.