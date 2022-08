Could these young women be the future faces of our NHS?

Barts Health NHS Trust is delivering workshops to 17 and 18-year-olds across schools in east London to provide an insight into NHS trauma services.

The initiative aims to improve access and entry into health careers, particularly for those in under-represented communities in the boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Newham, Waltham Forest and Hackney.

BBC London went along to one of the sessions.