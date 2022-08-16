A four-year-old from Woodford in London is the first Sikh boy to model for Burberry wearing traditional religious headwear.

Images of Sahib won the hearts of many on the internet after he was seen modelling clothes for the luxury brand whilst wearing a patka.

It follows calls for better representation of diverse communities in the fashion industry.

Sahib's mother said she entered her son into modelling as a way of increasing his self-confidence.

Video by Gopal Virdee and Richard Millike.